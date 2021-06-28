Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €44.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of Talanx stock opened at €34.52 ($40.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. Talanx has a twelve month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a twelve month high of €37.10 ($43.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.99.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.