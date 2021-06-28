Berenberg Bank Increases Apple (LON:DS) Price Target to GBX 500

Apple (LON:DS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
DS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apple from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 433.40 ($5.66).
Apple Company Profile
