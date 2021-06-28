Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 1,470

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital increased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,112.78 ($14.54).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,157 ($15.12) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.94. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,169.42.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Also, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.