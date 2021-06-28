Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report sales of $20.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.91 million and the highest is $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $93.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 162,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,642.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $406,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $16,310,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 10.0% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.71. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

