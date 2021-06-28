Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

