Bessemer Group Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,980,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 19,216.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,683,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,853,000 after buying an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

