Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.28.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $492,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,080,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $159.25 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

