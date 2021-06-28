Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after buying an additional 289,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Baxter International stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

