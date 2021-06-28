Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,444 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a one year low of $64.06 and a one year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The Toro’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $361,087.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.