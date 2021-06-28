Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $453.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $419.51. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

