BIDR Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.73 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.63 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BIDR has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00142023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,665.67 or 1.00100301 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars.

