Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $65.68. 545,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,530. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

