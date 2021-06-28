BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Head-To-Head Contrast

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and International Game Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million 101.61 -$34.21 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.56 -$897.89 million ($0.87) -27.28

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95% International Game Technology -15.85% -5.10% -0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and International Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 0 2 7 0 2.78

International Game Technology has a consensus price target of $23.29, suggesting a potential downside of 1.87%. Given International Game Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Summary

International Game Technology beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services. It also designs, develops, assembles, and provides cabinets, games, systems, and software for gaming market, as well as offers gaming management systems for casino management, customer relationship management, patron management, and server-based gaming. In addition, the company provides video lottery terminals (VLT), VLT central systems, and VLT games; and amusement with prize machines and games to licensed operators. Further, it offers sports betting technology and management services, as well as various retail point of sale products. Additionally, the company provides digital gaming products and services, including poker, bingo, and online casino table and slot games; social casino content; and remote game server, as well as iGaming systems and digital platforms that offers player account management, advanced marketing and analytical, and payment system services. It processes commercial transactions, such as prepaid cellular telephone recharges, bill payments, e-vouchers and retail-based programs, electronic tax payments, prepaid card recharges, and stamp duty and money transfers services. The company was formerly known as GTECH S.p.A. and changed its name to International Game Technology PLC in April 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. International Game Technology PLC is a subsidiary of De Agostini S.p.A.

