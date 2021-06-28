bitCNY (BITCNY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $820,494.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $820,494.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

