Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $745.63 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $42.57 or 0.00123765 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $745.63 million and $21.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00331390 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00179307 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

