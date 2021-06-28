Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $701.19 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $147.04 or 0.00428520 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,314.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.06 or 0.01410661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00087244 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003826 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,772,495 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

