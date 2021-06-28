Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,222,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after acquiring an additional 306,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,243,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $259,627.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,176.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,876. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,317.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.