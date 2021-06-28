BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives C$10.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BB. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$9.25 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BB opened at C$14.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.00. BlackBerry has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$36.00. The company has a market cap of C$8.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.05.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

