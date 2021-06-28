BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,580,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Republic First Bancorp worth $32,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of FRBK opened at $4.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.39. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

