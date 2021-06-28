BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,011,311 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 205,969.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Honda Motor worth $30,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $14,328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,559,000 after acquiring an additional 419,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $32.47 on Monday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

