BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,224,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $30,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $44.79 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

