BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $31,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of ILF stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

