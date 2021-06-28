BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,804 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $30,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $15,012,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 429,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400,654 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $7,271,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at $3,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $27.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $747.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,566 shares of company stock worth $770,141. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

