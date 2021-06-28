Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

