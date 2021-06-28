Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 16,973 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 1,469.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $71.01 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.