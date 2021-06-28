Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $79.65 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68.

