Blair William & Co. IL Buys 4,838 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after acquiring an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.79.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

