Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.01 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 113,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

