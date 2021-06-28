Blair William & Co. IL Sells 11,787 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,956,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,980 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $56,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 503,694 shares of company stock worth $10,020,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.23.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.