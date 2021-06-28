Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,544 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 133,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE TWO opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.