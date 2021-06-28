BLAST Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,943.33 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $29,943.33 and approximately $11.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

