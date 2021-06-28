Blue Line Protection Group Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 6th (OTCMKTS:BLPG)

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 6th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG opened at $0.01 on Monday. Blue Line Protection Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
