BMO Capital Markets Raises IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $121.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.67.

INFO stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter worth $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

