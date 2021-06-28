BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $189.95 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

