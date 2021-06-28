BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.
NYSE:CSL opened at $189.95 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.
In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
