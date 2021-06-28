Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.32

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 2452429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.