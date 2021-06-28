BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.45 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $12,600.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 116.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

