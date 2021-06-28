Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post sales of $122.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.69 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $110.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.92. 300,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,309. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.42 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $52,115.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.