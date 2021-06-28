Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

