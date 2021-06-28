Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $82.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.33. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.