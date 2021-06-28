Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

