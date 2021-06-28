Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 149,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,947.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $112.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

