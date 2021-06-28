Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.66% of Ducommun worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $53.86 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $131,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $69,637.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Ducommun Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

