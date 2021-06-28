Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,758 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $235,467,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.40%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.