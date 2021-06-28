Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.66. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.