Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI opened at $48.49 on Monday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $49.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

