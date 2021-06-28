Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.29. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.