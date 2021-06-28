Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

IVZ stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

