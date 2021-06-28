Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Purple Innovation worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRPL. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,795.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $561,451.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

