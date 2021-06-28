Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 26,842 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 26,842 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Investors Bancorp worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

