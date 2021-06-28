Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,799 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $13,663,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GBX opened at $45.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 183.33, a PEG ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

